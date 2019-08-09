wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Says SummerSlam Is Her Last Match, Sarah Schreiber Says Kid Contest Segments Aren’t Scripted
– Trish Stratus says that her bout with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam will be her last match. Stratus posted to Twitter on Thursday noting that she was done with her media day and headed out to Toronto for what will be her final match:
That’s a wrap on media day #1! First flight out of Detroit then hopped right into media talking about taking on @MsCharlotteWWE in my FINAL match this Sunday … now on my way home to my littles!!! #SummerSlam @ETCanada @globalnewsto @CherylHickeyETC pic.twitter.com/21e9ZSfXF3
— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 7, 2019
Midnight training sesh done. Gonna hop in my minivan and go change some diapers now… #SummerSlam #4MoreSleeps
📸 @SteveTSN pic.twitter.com/RSWgJENwqh
— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 8, 2019
– Sarah Schreiber posted to Twitter to deny claims by Dave Meltzer that WWE didn’t do their “Test Fans on WWE Knowledge” segments during the commercial breaks because “nobody was following the script good enough.” Schreiber denied that the segments are scripted, saying that when they don’t do the contests it’s because I get too busy backstage doing interviews or there’s just other things happening during the commercial breaks.”
Hey #wweuniverse! Just wanted to clear some things up. I saw an article that has made a false statement about the contests I do at RAW & SMACKDOWN! pic.twitter.com/0ioRr2KiPv
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) August 8, 2019
