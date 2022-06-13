wrestling / News

Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan Confirms His Release From WWE

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Tony D'Angelo Troy Donovan Channing Lorenzo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE released Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan from the company after a ‘policy violation’, although it wasn’t specified what policy that was. Whatever the reason, Donovan took to Twitter this morning and confirmed that he was no longer with WWE.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Troy Donovan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading