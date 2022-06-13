wrestling / News
Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan Confirms His Release From WWE
June 13, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE released Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan from the company after a ‘policy violation’, although it wasn’t specified what policy that was. Whatever the reason, Donovan took to Twitter this morning and confirmed that he was no longer with WWE.
He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”
Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺
— Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022