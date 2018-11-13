TrumpMania Author Discusses Donald Trump’s Atlantic City Gangster Ties During WMs 4 & 5

Lavie Margolin, author of “TrumpMania: Vince McMahon, WWE and the making of America’s 45th President,” recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing Trump’s ties to nefarious characters in Atlantic City during the promotion of WrestleManias 4 & 5…

On Trump’s Atlantic City Gangster Ties During WMs 4 & 5: “Certainly when you cross over into a world like Atlantic City, not dissimilar to Las Vegas, you enter the world of gambling and all of the characters that brings about. One of the most interesting points that came out later was that Donald Trump at WrestleManias 4 and 5 was right next to someone named [Robert] Libutti who is a well-known and well-affiliated gangster who actually had been fined several thousand dollars for being racist and refusing service from people that weren’t to his liking. Very interestingly, Libutti named his horse after Trump. Trump claimed that he had no idea who it was but they were obviously much closer connected and had a good relationship. Vince McMahon was willing to enter that world because it was very lucrative and really the first WrestleMania paid show.”

On WWE’s Relationship With Saudi Arabia: “Right, I think Vince McMahon looks at the business opportunity,” said Margolin before adding that McMahon subscribes to the theory that his main job as chairman of WWE is to bring in money to the shareholders. “He may have certain political leanings that he’s not shy to share at times or certain views of different people from different backgrounds or countries. But, when opportunity knocks, he’s ready to answer.”