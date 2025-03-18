Turbo Floyd Weighs In On Potential Outrunners Rematch With The Hurt Syndicate

The Outrunners still have their sights set on the AEW World Tag Team Titles despite losing to The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Revolution. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum failed to win the titles from the champions at the PPV earlier this month, and they were asked in an appearance on 1620 The Zone’s Connor Happer Show about a potential rematch with the champions at this week’s Dynamite in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We are the new adopted sons of Omaha,” Floyd said (per Fightful). “We are going to be in action. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we will be there.”

He continued, “If we get another shot at the Hurt Syndicate, they’re going to be talking about the Girth Syndicate afterwards, trust me.”

Dynamite takes place tomorrow and airs live on TBS.