– Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.

Malakai Black has not appeared live in AEW since All Out early in September. There were rumors after the event that he received a “conditional release” from AEW. However, Black later denied the rumors and said that he would be returning after taking some time off, though he did issue a statement beforehand stating that he did request his release at one point.

It was also reported by Fightful that AEW ultimately denied his release request. However, both parties later got to a “better place.”

Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart have also been off TV following the AEW Grand Slam show in New York. AEW has recently been airing vignettes on TV teasing the return of the House of Black.

While it’s not yet confirmed that House of Black will appear on tonight’s show, both Black and Matthews are said to be in town this weekend.

AEW Full Gear 2022 is scheduled for later tonight in Newark, New Jersey. The event is being held at the Prudential Center and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.