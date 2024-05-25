Two Matches Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has added a trios match to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas, which airs on TBS. The match will see Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia team up with a mystery partner against Lance Archer & The Righteous. Meanwhile, Mariah May will be in action against Leyla Hirsch. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros

* Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal

* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Mystery Partner

* Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch

https://x.com/AEW/status/1794466517859627031

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1794463738634113066