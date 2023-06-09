Two Matches Set For Impact Countdown to Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show. The company announced on Friday that Nevaeh will return to Impact to take on KiLynn King, while Joe Hendry’s Digital Media Championship match against Dango will also air on the pre-show.

The pre-show kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Impact! Plus, Fite and YouTube. We’ll have live coverage of the main card tonight.