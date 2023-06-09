wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Impact Countdown to Against All Odds
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show. The company announced on Friday that Nevaeh will return to Impact to take on KiLynn King, while Joe Hendry’s Digital Media Championship match against Dango will also air on the pre-show.
The pre-show kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Impact! Plus, Fite and YouTube. We’ll have live coverage of the main card tonight.
Watch #CountdownToAgainstAllOdds LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus (live player), YouTube, and FITE!
.@joehendry battles @DirtyDangoCurty and the Digital Media Championship is on the line, @nevaehOi4k returns to take on @KiLynnKing and more! pic.twitter.com/zAKZGAND17
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 9, 2023
