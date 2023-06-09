wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Impact Countdown to Against All Odds

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Countdown to Against All Odds Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s Countdown to Against All Odds pre-show. The company announced on Friday that Nevaeh will return to Impact to take on KiLynn King, while Joe Hendry’s Digital Media Championship match against Dango will also air on the pre-show.

The pre-show kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on Impact! Plus, Fite and YouTube. We’ll have live coverage of the main card tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Against All Odds, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading