Two Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced on Thursday that Ikemen Jiro and August Grey will face The Bollywood Boyz, while Ari Sterling will take on Asher Hale.

Exciting newcomers set to take centerstage on 205 Live

Several rookies are primed for the spotlight on this Friday’s 205 Live, as Ikemen Jiro will join forces with August Grey to battle The Bollywood Boyz, while rookies Ari Sterling and Asher Hale will meet in what should be a spirited singles clash.

Even after just one match together, Jiro and Grey seem like they were born to be tag team partners, as each Superstar seemingly relishes the chance to compete against some of the best Cruiserweights in the world and do so with a considerable amount of pizazz.

In fact, when the duo defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in Jiro’s debut match, the eccentric newcomer never removed his flashy yellow jacket, and he and The Life of the Party left the WWE Universe clamoring for more.

On Friday, they’ll attempt to go 2-0 as a unit on the purple brand when they take on The Bollywood Boyz, seasoned veterans of 205 Live and former 24/7 Champions.

Additionally, two other 205 Live rookies will take centerstage when the highflying Sterling collides with the rebellious Hale.

Sterling claimed an eye-opening win in his debut match on the purple brand when he took down Samir Singh before being bested by Nese in last week’s barnburner.

Primed for his second match on 205 Live, Hale is looking for another victory after defeating Daivari with a surprise rollup.

Don’t miss what is certain to be an exciting edition of 205 Live, streaming on Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

