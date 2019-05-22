Two More Stars Not Going to Saudi Arabia For WWE Super ShowDown

– The list of talent not heading to WWE Super ShowDown is getting longer. Post Wrestling reports that Aleister Black and Sami Zayn will not be heading to Saudi Arabia for the show, which takes place on June 7th. The two join Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens as WWE stars not doing the show.

Zayn not heading over for the show was largely expected, to be fair. He did not work the Greatest Royal Rumble event, being of Syrian descent. He was injured at the time of Crown Jewel, so he wouldn’t have been going there anyway. Bryan skipped Crown Jewel, though he worked the Greatest Royal Rumble.