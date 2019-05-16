Two ROH Employees Have Quit To Join AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in addition to referee Paul Turner, who was announced earlier this week (and will be the head referee for All Elite Wrestling), two other ROH staff members have quit the company to join AEW. Christina ‘Chrissy’ Meyers will work for Dana Massie in the merchandise apartment. She previously handled accounting, travel and merchandise for ROH. Meanwhile, Shawn Carr will be the head of the ring crew and drive the ring truck.