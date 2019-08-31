Two Title Matches Announced For WWE Clash of Champions

– Next month’s WWE Clash of Champions card has been beefed up with two new championship matches. WWE announced on Saturday that The New Day will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Revival, while Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a match against The Miz.

The updated card for the show is below; it takes place on September 15th from Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo