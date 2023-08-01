wrestling / News
Two Title Matches, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship against Josh Woods. Also, Athena defends her ROH Women’s World Title against Diamante.
This week’s new episode debuts on Thursday, August 3 on HonorClub. Here’s the announced lineup so far:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Josh Woods
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Diamante
* “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in action
* Gravity vs. Tony Nese
THIS THURSDAY!@WoodsIsTheGoods will challenge @K_Shibata2022 for his #ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/bZOK0cKIKW
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 30, 2023
.@LegitLeyla has been running through the #ROH Women's division since her return and looks to keep that undefeated streak alive as she's in action THIS THURSDAY!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/93gwZnkG7T
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2023
The ROH World TV Title Eliminator Tournament continues as @GravityLuchador takes on @TonyNese.
Who will become the number one contender?
Watch #ROH TV every Thursday exclusively on https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN. pic.twitter.com/5srC60108E
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2023
Time to step up as former champion "The Technical Beast" @WoodsIsTheGoods takes on the current champion @K_Shibata2022 with the #ROH Pure Championship on the line!
Watch #ROH TV every Thursday exclusively on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf. pic.twitter.com/upPgrgyIEm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2023
