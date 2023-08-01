Two Title Matches, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship against Josh Woods. Also, Athena defends her ROH Women’s World Title against Diamante.

This week’s new episode debuts on Thursday, August 3 on HonorClub. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Josh Woods

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Diamante

* “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in action

* Gravity vs. Tony Nese

