wrestling / News

Two Titles Matches Added to NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matches for their upcoming NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour stop on April 4. El Desperado will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Clark Connors. Meanwhile, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles will also be on the line, as Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita) defend against Robbie X and Taiji Ishimori.

NJPW, NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis, Joseph Lee

