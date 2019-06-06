wrestling / News
Tyler Breeze Responds to Headline Saying He Wants to be in AEW Funko Collection, Claims He Just Wanted His Own Funko Pop
– The website Bleeding Cool printed a story with the headline “Tyler Breeze Wants to Join AEW… Funko Pop Collection” based on a recent Twitter exchange between NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze and the website PopVinyls.com this week.
Earlier Pop Vinyls.com posted a tweet that reads, “IF Funko made @AEWrestling Pop Vinyls, reply with a picture of who you would want a Pop of and in what look! I am gonna cheat and go first @dustinrhodes . Just choose 1!” Breeze later wrote in response to the tweet, “For the love of god…. Breeze! Man… Me! Make me!”
After Bleeding Cool made a tweet and headline article on the news, Breeze commented on it on Twitter, “Haha come on. I said I wanted a funko pop. That’s all haha.” You can check out the full Twitter exchange below.
Amusingly enough, Pop Vinyls jokingly warned Breeze something like this would be happy after he responded to their tweet about prospective AEW Funko Pop collection. As previously reported, Tyler Breeze recently returned to the NXT roster down from the main WWE roster.
IF Funko made @AEWrestling Pop Vinyls, reply with a picture of who you would want a Pop of and in what look! I am gonna cheat and go first @dustinrhodes . Just choose 1! pic.twitter.com/PpoyLoLspJ
— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) June 5, 2019
For the love of god…. Breeze! Man… Me! Make me! https://t.co/Tz9SLwnIxS
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 5, 2019
Funko should make you as a WWE Pop haha. I am imagining the dirtsheet story now “Tyler Breeze says he wants to join AEW to get a Pop figure” hahaha
— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) June 5, 2019
hahahaha. Poor Tyler will be in a meeting this afternoon now.
— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) June 5, 2019
Haha come on. I said I wanted a funko pop. That’s all haha https://t.co/xA0gW7doW5
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 5, 2019
I told you @MmmGorgeous Hahahaha
— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) June 5, 2019
