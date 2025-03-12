It was reported last week that the Natural Disasters, Earthquake and Typhoon, are set to go into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. The news has yet to be confirmed by WWE, but Typhoon did so in an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful).

He said on The Natural Disasters getting inducted: “It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] called me. He’s an awesome guy. I couldn’t believe it. There are so many guys who are so worthy to be in there, who aren’t yet. For this to happen, it’s amazing.”

The team joins a class that includes Triple H, Michelle McCool and Lex Luger.