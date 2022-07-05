wrestling / News
UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker
Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.
“Eye said she wants to get into pro wrestling,” Raimondi tweeted. ‘”I want to be the female Undertaker. AEW, WWE, let’s go. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye is ready.’”
Eye said she wants to get into pro wrestling. “I want to be the female Undertaker. … AEW, WWE, let’s go. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye is ready." #UFC276
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 3, 2022
Back in February, Eye stated she wanted to wrestle for AEW.
