UFC Stars Cosplay As Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin For FOX Sports Australia Segment
WWE joining forces with UFC under Endeavor is the big news of the week, and UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker got into WWE character for a discussion of the news. As Bloody Elbow reports, Volkanovski and Whittaker cosplayed as Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan for the FOX Sports Australia segment, and you can see video of it below.
Endeavor and WWE announced on Monday that Endeavor has agreed to acquire the wrestling giant and will combine it with the UFC to form a new company. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.
With the @ufc and @WWE merger we were privileged to have super stars Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin on set. Unreal.@NikoPajarillo @alexvolkanovski @FOXSportsAUS @MainEventTV pic.twitter.com/4VDEFkaR3w
— Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 5, 2023
