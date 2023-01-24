Undertaker Appears on Raw XXX, Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight

Undertaker made an appearance as the American Badass on this week’s Raw XXX, coming out to confront LA Knight. Monday night’s 30th anniversary episode saw Knight come out to the ring and cut a promo in which he challenged any of the legends to come out to the ring.

That brought the Dead Man in his American Badass persona, complete with motorcycle and the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song. Taker hit the ring and Knight bailed, saying that he was going to let Taker live another day as he backed down the ramp.

The lights then went out and Bray Wyatt appeared behind Knight with his lantern. Knight backed up into the ring and was grabbed by Taker, who held him until Wyatt entered the ring. Undertaker shoved Knight to Wyatt, who hit Sister Abigail. Taker then walked up to Wyatt and murmured something before he walked off.

Kkight and Wyatt will face off in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.