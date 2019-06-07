wrestling / News
The Undertaker Defeats Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)
The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. Highlights are below.
GOOOOOOLDBERG has arrived! #WWESSD@Goldberg pic.twitter.com/KqbrDHmqJB
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
It's time.
The #Deadman has risen at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/W2CD8bMGFU
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
If you don't have chills, you're lying.#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Zkh9twKkWG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
The match we've ALL been waiting for: The #Undertaker vs. @Goldberg for the FIRST-TIME EVER at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/4h7R4n4rBP
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Icons. Legends. First-time opponents.
It's The #Undertaker vs. @Goldberg right now at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/qQIaNoylne
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
He's calling for it!
Is it time for @Goldberg to #RestInPeace? #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/RCRu6COst4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
Um… @Goldberg just KICKED OUT of the #TombstonePiledriver?! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/4dlAoVKUjB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
The #Undertaker prevails.@Goldberg was NEXT! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/74Iwmwm9BA
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Him the Goldust Character, How Savio Vega Helped Him Get the Character Over