wrestling
WWE News: Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell Matches on New Playlist, Josiah Williams’ Latest NXT Flow, Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, featuring the Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell matches. You can see it below:
– Josiah Williams’ latest NXT Flow is online, hyping up this week’s Halloween Havoc:
– Samoa Joe is on the latest UpUpDownDown showing off the new 2K Battlegrounds and Day of the Dead cards for WWE Supercard:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Shane Helms on Triple H Once Calling Him ‘An Internet Guy,’ How Wrestlers Purposefully Try to Anger Fans Online to Get Heat
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Shayna Baszler On Her Reaction to Biting Becky Lynch in Raw Debut, Her Goals in WWE