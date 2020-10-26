wrestling

WWE News: Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell Matches on New Playlist, Josiah Williams’ Latest NXT Flow, Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, featuring the Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell matches. You can see it below:

– Josiah Williams’ latest NXT Flow is online, hyping up this week’s Halloween Havoc:

– Samoa Joe is on the latest UpUpDownDown showing off the new 2K Battlegrounds and Day of the Dead cards for WWE Supercard:

