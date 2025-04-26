– NJPW has new IWGP Tag Team Champions. The United Empire (Callum Newman and The Great-O-Khan) beat the Bishamon duo of YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto to win the titles. The title bout was held earlier today at NJPW’s Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima event.

The win featured The United Empire regaining the titles. Newman and Jeff Cobb previously won the belts on April 5 at Sakura Genesis in Tokyo, Japan. However, the titles were later vacated after Cobb’s New Japan exit. Newman and O-Khan teamed up against Bishamon over the vacant titles earlier today. Highlights from the event are available below: