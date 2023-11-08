Universal Wrestling Federation (3.29.1986) Review  

-One other thing, it’s a fine name for a promotion, but it’s way too clunky to be the name of the SHOW, too.

-Originally aired March 29, 1986.

-Your hosts are Bill Watts & Jim Ross, who hype the Jim First Senior Memorial Invitational Cup Crockett Annual Tournament. Bill Watts mentions that the Sheepherders are trying to pull a power play now that they’re the Tag Team Champions and are demanding to have DiBiase & Williams removed from the tournament.

STEVE “Dr. Death” WILLIAMS vs. TAURUS BULBA (with Eddie Gilbert)

-Williams tackles Bulba immediately. Bulba fights back with headbutts and boots, but Doc’s not messing around. Another tackle, another tackle, Stampede, and a three-count. I feel like Bulba wasn’t delivering what they were hoping for.

-Dick Slater is furious about being made to look like a fool last week, being robbed of his North American Title by virtue of a bogus contract. But he holds up the TV Title belt, the one he says he only intended to surrender to Buzz Sawyer, and declares that he bought this belt, he paid for it, it’s HIS, and he’s defending it against whoever wants a shot today.

-Back at the commentary area, Bill Watts has a big grin on his face and teases that there’s a surprise for Dick Slater later in the hour.



BUZZ SAWYER & ROB RICKSTEINER vs. RON ELLIS & TERRY JACKSON

-I remember when I was reviewing the mid-’80s WWF TV shows and week after week, seeing the chyron that said “Brett Hart” and it was like this exciting countdown to see WHEN exactly they made the change to the more familiar spelling. Watching Rob Ricksteiner wrestling under approximately his real name feels the same way.

-Sawyer and Ricksteiner beat down Ellis right away. Belly-to-belly by Rob as Bill Watts casually mentions that Rob has a younger brother who’s also a wrestler. Jackson tags in and sandbags the shit out of an attempted suplex by Rob, who loses his balance and falls over. Rob gets him in the air for a slam and heaves him across the ring, and Ellis tags back in. Weird finish, with Rob tagging Buzz back in, and Buzz just stays on the apron and decides to watch, so Rob suplexes Ellis for the pin.

-Dick Slater & Dark Journey are in the ring getting ready for their TV Title match, and Bill Watts walks in and points out the obvious…he surrendered the TV Title to Buzz Sawyer. So he tells Slater to get the hell out of the ring and calls for Buzz Sawyer to come down to ringside because he has a title to defend now.

-We get a music video showcasing the Blade Runners and you can damn near see the needles falling out of both of them.

-We get a local commercial for a Southwest Championship Wrestling house show, well past the point where I thought they went under.

TV TITLE: BUZZ SAWYER (Champion) vs. DAVID PETERSON

-Peterson applies a side headlock and won’t let go through all of Buzz’s attempted counters. Rob Ricksteiner strolls out as Buzz finally suplexes free and gets a one-count, and Peterson rallies and reapplies the hold.

-Sawyer breaks free and gets aggressive, sending Peterson to the floor. Peterson makes a comeback, but crashes on a dropkick, and Buzz applies a rear chinlock, which Bill assures us is not “a rest hold.”

-Buzz switches to a headlock, but the referee catches him using the rope for leverage and forces the break. Peterson gets a third wind, but goes for a second rope bodypress, which has failed every time that a babyface has ever attempted it in this promotion, and Sawyer slams him for the three-count to retain.

-Post-match, Dick Slater shows up and tells Sawyer to give his belt back. Sawyer simply tells him no and leaves, and Slater looks forelorn.



BLADE RUNNERS (with Eddie Gilbert) vs. SEAN O’REILLY & KEN MASSEY

-It’s mind-blowing how Rock/Ultimate Warrior actually looks BIGGER here than he did in his WWF run, it’s a wonder he can even lift his arms.

-Runners just throw their opponents around to and fro. Splash gets the three-count.



KORSTIA KORECHENKO (with Eddie Gilbert) vs. TRACY SMOTHERS

-Great Value Taurus Bulba hammers down Smothers. Smothers fights back and throws a dropkick. Korchenko clothesline him and connects with a backbreaker for three. I finally got curious enough to look up Korchenko’s background and was absolutely floored to discover he’s not even 30 yet in this episode. He looks every minute of 45.



SHEEPHERDERS (Tag Team Champions, with Jack Victory) vs. RICKY GIBSON & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS

-That’s odd.

-Gibson tries to hold his own, but the Sheepherders use dirty tactics to take control. Williams tags in and takes control as the “USA” chant breaks out. Gibson tags back in and again falls victim to chicanery and heinosity. Gibson gets thrown to the floor and Jack attacks him with the flag, and Williams is fed up and fights both Sheepherders by himself. That brings Victory in the ring for a 3-on-1 attack for the disqualification. Terry Taylor makes the save as Gibson recovers to make this a six-man brawl.