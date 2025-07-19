Latest Update on Kevin Owens Following Neck Injury Earlier This Year

Kevin Owens is officially on the road to recovery.According to Fightful Select, Owens recently underwent surgery to address the neck injury that forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. The procedure took place on July 18 and was reportedly a success.

At the time the injury was announced, WWE believed that Owens would be out of action for both WrestleMania 41 and 42. A year-long recovery is typically the minimum for this type of injury, though Owens’ return timeline will ultimately depend on how he heals and what he’s physically comfortable with moving forward.