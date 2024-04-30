wrestling / News
Update on Live Gate & Attendance for AEW Dynamite Big Business
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
– Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, new data from Pollstar shows that the AEW Dynamite Big Business show last month drew a live gate of $423,913. The event had an attendance of 7,131 tickets sold. The average ticket cost was $59.
WrestleTix previously had the distributed tickets amount at 9,514. The event was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It also featured the official AEW debut of Mercedes Mone.
