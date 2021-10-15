Update On AEW Ticket Sales, Including Full Gear Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information for upcoming AEW events, including the Full Gear PPV on November 13.

That PPV in Minneapolis, which will have Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega in the main event, currently has 9,400 tickets out.

Tonight’s episode of Rampage at the Knight Center in Miami has 1,785 tickets out as of two days ago. Tomorrow night’s Miami at the same venue has 2,417 tickets out.

Dynamite in Orlando on October 23 has 4,962 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on October 27 is sold out with 5,411 tickets out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO has 3,250 tickets out and will likely sell out.

Rampage in St. Louis on November 5 has 4,454 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 10 has 4,665 tickets out.

Rampage in Minneapolis on November 12 has 5,576 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk, VA on November 17 has 4,082 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on November 24 will sell out, as there are only 68 tickets left for over 7,000 in attendance.

Finally, Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on December 8 currently has 7,536 tickets out.