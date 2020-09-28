wrestling / News

Update On Angel Garza After Injury At Clash of Champions

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported last night, Angel Garza was legitimately hurt during his match at WWE Clash of Champions, suffering what was believed to be a hip injury.

PWInsider reports that there are some believe it could be a quadriceps tear, which is more serious than thought last night. Garza will have an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury.

