Angel Garza Reportedly Legitimately Injured in Clash of Champions Match

Angel Garza wasn’t just selling at the end of the Raw Tag Team Championship match at Clash of Champions; he was reportedly legitimately hurt. PWInsider reports that Garza’s injury at the end of the match was legitimate and is related to his hip, not his leg as it may have appeared.

The site reports that Garza is being looked at backstage by the medical team. The word is that it may not be as serious as initially feared. As previously reported, the match ended in controversial fashion when Andrade kicked out but the ref failed to notice while counting the pin.