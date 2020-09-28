wrestling / News
Angel Garza Reportedly Legitimately Injured in Clash of Champions Match
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
Angel Garza wasn’t just selling at the end of the Raw Tag Team Championship match at Clash of Champions; he was reportedly legitimately hurt. PWInsider reports that Garza’s injury at the end of the match was legitimate and is related to his hip, not his leg as it may have appeared.
The site reports that Garza is being looked at backstage by the medical team. The word is that it may not be as serious as initially feared. As previously reported, the match ended in controversial fashion when Andrade kicked out but the ref failed to notice while counting the pin.
More Trending Stories
- T-Bar Brings Up Chris Jericho’s Controversial Fozzy Concert In Social Media Response
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’