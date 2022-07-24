Update on CM Punk’s Injury Status

CM Punk and Tony Khan separately addressed Punk’s injury status on Saturday as he recovers from a broken foot. Punk was at San Diego Comic-Con and PWInsider noted during the AEW panel that Punk said his foot was “shattered” in his match with FTR against Max Caster & Gunn Club on the June 2nd episode of Dynamite and is still in the healing process. He noted that he was re-learning how to walk and doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

Meanwhile, during the post-ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Punk’s status. Khan said (per Wrestling Inc):

“So, he’s doing well. He’s not behind in his recovery… Going into the [SDCC] Panel, he’s doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim champion is …I can’t rule [AEW All Out] out but I also can’t promise because I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real, serious injury.”

PWInsider notes that a source who was working SDCC backstage said they encountered the AEW talents several times and that Punk was in obvious pain still and icing his foot several times in backstage areas between appearances. He was wearing a walking boot at the convention.