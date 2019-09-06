Update on Kacy Catanzaro Potentially Leaving WWE

While there is something to the story of Kacy Catanzaro leaving WWE, it still has not yet happened. The WON reports that as of Tuesday, Catanzaro had not quit WWE and while there were rumors within the company that she had quit over the weekend, she is still currently under contract.

The initial report said that Catanzaro had quit following a back injury. However people close to the situation say that she is not injured in a significant fashion. The situation is being compared to Stacey Ervin Jr., who quite after a concussion scare. WWE had accurately denied that story when it initially broke, but Ervin did end up quitting for those reasons a couple of weeks later.

As of now, Catanzaro is still on the NXT roster.