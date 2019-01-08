Update On NXT Talent Working Last Night’s RAW Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– As we previously reported, EC3 and Lacey Evans from NXT worked last night’s RAW taping, in matches that were believed to be for Main Event. However, F4Wonline.com (via Wrestling Inc) reports that there wasn’t a Main Event taping last night. That means that the two matches were instead dark matches and won’t air on the WWE Network. It should be noted that the Main Event graphics were used for both matches. EC3 defeated Curt Hawkins while Evans lost to Natalya. There’s no word on what will air on Main Event this week, but it could be another recap show.