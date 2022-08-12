wrestling / News

Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam 2022 Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not booked for WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8. This means if WWE is planning a match between Reigns and Karrion Kross, as hinted on last week’s Smackdown, it’s unlikely for that show.

If the company does go with that match, it would either happen on an episode of Smackdown or Survivor Series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading