wrestling / News
Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
August 12, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not booked for WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8. This means if WWE is planning a match between Reigns and Karrion Kross, as hinted on last week’s Smackdown, it’s unlikely for that show.
If the company does go with that match, it would either happen on an episode of Smackdown or Survivor Series.