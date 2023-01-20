Update on WWE’s Plans For the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Undisputed Tag Team Championship is likely to be split up soon, with the Usos losing a set of belts. This is why WWE has specifically set up title shots for the RAW and Smackdown tag team titles lately, when previous matches have been for both. The Usos will defend the RAW tag team titles against the Judgment Day on RAW this Monday. Meanwhile, a tournament is happening on Smackdown to decide the next challengers for the Smackdown tag titles.

According to the WON, this will allow the Usos to lose a set of titles but still be champions. It was noted that the hope is that it will lead fans to believe the Usos are more likely to lose the belts they have left, adding more drama to their defenses.