Update on WWE’s WrestleMania Plans For John Cena

– There is yet another new update on WWE’s plans for John Cena at WrestleMania. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is currently a deal on the table for Cena to appear at WrestleMania. While the opponent isn’t named, it notes that Cena will not be facing Kurt Angle at the PPV.

The latest update is in step with yesterday’s report that Cena is still scheduled to have a match and that Angle is still set to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, despite the negative reaction to that match.