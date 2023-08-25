Update On Status Of Paul Wight As Captain Insano In AEW

A new Fightful Select report has provided some details on the ongoing possibilities of Paul Wight’s use of the Captain Insano persona that began with the character’s appearance in 1998’s The Waterboy. AEW trademarked use of Captain Insano in 2021, and sources have indicated that work is being done on gear for the character.

Fightful also caught word that discussions were held at AEW for an All In match featuring Captain Insano, Matt Hardy, & Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh. However, Jeff Hardy is unable to travel to the UK and there may have been some complications for Singh as well.