wrestling / News
Update On Rhea Ripley’s WWE Contract Status
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has an update on the WWE contact status of Rhea Ripley. PWInsider reports (per Wrestling Inc) that Ripley is close to signing a deal that will keep her with the company for the foreseeable future.
According to the report, Ripley and WWE have agreed to terms on a new long-term deal and that it is “just a matter of time” before the contract is signed. The report states that the contract would appear be for five years and would include a “considerable” increase in pay.
Ripley has been atop the WWE women’s division on Raw and is currently in a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Vince McMahon & Steve Austin Saying They Don’t Believe In CTE
- Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW Coming To Max, Says Max’s PPV Capabilities Will Be ‘Exciting’
- Backstage Update on MVP and Chris Jericho’s Relationship Following Past Incidents
- Rob Van Dam Thinks Hurt Syndicate Could Change AEW’s In-Ring Style