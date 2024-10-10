Update On Rhea Ripley’s WWE Contract Status

A new report has an update on the WWE contact status of Rhea Ripley. PWInsider reports (per Wrestling Inc) that Ripley is close to signing a deal that will keep her with the company for the foreseeable future.

According to the report, Ripley and WWE have agreed to terms on a new long-term deal and that it is “just a matter of time” before the contract is signed. The report states that the contract would appear be for five years and would include a “considerable” increase in pay.

Ripley has been atop the WWE women’s division on Raw and is currently in a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.