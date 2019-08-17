Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes

– As previously reported, the latest rumors for the future of NXT have the show expanding to two hours and moving to a new timeslot on the USA Network on Wednesday nights opposite AEW on TNT. The latest rumors stated that an announcement for NXT on USA was expected “real soon,” and Vince McMahon wanted NXT to start on USA before AEW’s weekly primetime TV debut on TNT, which is scheduled for October 2. PWInsider released a new report today with more details on the planned move for NXT.

In the latest update, it’s stated that some in WWE believe the NXT/USA Network move is a “done deal,” and much like Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio this week, those sources think it could be announced very soon.

Previously, the talk was of moving the one-hour WWE Network show to FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to build off the upcoming move for Smackdown Live to the FOX Network later this fall, along with a new WWE studio show that will air on FS1. If you are wondering how USA Network became part of this equation, PWInsider states that USA Network came to the table for NXT over the last several weeks.

Additionally, the report notes that other sources have shot down that the deal is close to being completed. However, there are NXT staff members who were reportedly told this week in Florida to get ready for a longer show and that changes would be made “very soon.”

Another PWInsider source stated that the scheduled NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday, September 11 could be where the show does a “live” launch for USA, followed by tapings on September 12, which is the date for the next scheduled TV tapings. The report goes on to state that NXT would then settle in for live TV in early October. The Wrestling Observer Radio noted yesterday that talks of the show going live each week or every other week were on the table, but there is supposed to to be a “live component” for the USA Network show.

Finally, PWInsider says that WWE has not yet marked any changes to NXT for its internal calendar. The upcoming TV tapings are currently listed for September 11, September 12, and October 12 at Full Sail University.