Update on Status of WWE Network Following Netflix Move

– As previously reported, the WWE Network is expected to shut down in Europe starting January 1, 2025 when Netflix will start hosting WWE content overseas. According to PWInsider, the platform won’t be shutting down completely.

The WWE Network will reportedly remain active in international markets where Netflix doesn’t have the rights to stream WWE programming yet due to preexisting deals that predate WWE’s streaming deal with Netflix. Additionally, it’s noted that WWE recently issued emails to former subscribers int he Philippines that the Network will be available in the region again after two years. WWE had previously been streamed on Disney+ in the region during that time frame.

In other markets where the promotion’s deals are expiring, WWE’s programming on Netflix will replace the Network. Meanwhile, WWE Raw makes its Netflix debut on Monday, January 6, 2025. The debut Raw event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.