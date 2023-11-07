Update on WWE’s Interest in Giulia, Note on Her STARDOM Contract Status

– As previously reported, it’s rumored that WWE has interest in signing STARDOM wrestler and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia. Fightful Select also reported that WWE considers her a “priority acquisition” for the company. Dave Meltzre reported more details on WWE’s interest in Giulia on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Giulia is still under contract with STARDOM until March 2024. Additionally, Meltzer stated that WWE’s interest in the women’s champion goes back to 2019, but there’s said to be even more interest in her now.

While PWInsider reported that talks between Giulia and WWE had advanced so far that she will be at the WWE Performance Center later this month for some type of tryout, Meltzer said he’s had sources that have denied that rumor. He also stated he was informed that Giulia’s schedule is booked “for the rest of the year,” and she would not be allowed to go to the US for a WWE tryout this month due to her STARDOM contract, unless STARDOM’s parent company Bushiroad granted her permission to go.

Also, Meltzer reported that he asked WWE reps about the rumor of Giulia going to the US for a tryout at the Performance Center this month. Per Meltzer, WWE stated “that’s not happening,” but they did say that they are “very interested” in her. She is also reportedly interested in leaving Japan. Come March, Giulia will be in a good position to receive strong offers from a number of wrestling promotions. It was also stated by Meltzer that Giulia has a verbal commitment to continue working in Japan after March, but it’s verbal only.

Giulia is scheduled to travel to the United States early next year to work NJPW Battle in the Valley in January 2024. The event is being held in San Jose, California.