WWE Reportedly Interested In STARDOM Wrestler Giulia

PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be interested in STARDOM wrestler and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia. The company is reportedly actively ‘courting’ her and attempting to get her to sign with the company. It’s believed the talks have advanced enough that Giulia will be at the Performance Center later this month.

Giulia won the Women’s title from Willow Nightingale earlier this year. There had been rumors that New Japan wanted a match between the champion and Mercedes Mone when she returns from injury.