Update on WWE Legends Appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Why Ted Dibiase Isn’t There

As previously reported, Ted Dibiase is not appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight after previously being set for to show up. At the time, it was noted he was “forced to withdraw” from the event. PWInsider reports that Dibiase is dealing with a health issue that is keeping him away.

Tito Santana, who confirmed his involvement on social media, hasn’t been spotted at the venue yet, but he lives in New Jersey and is local.

Meanwhile, Greg Valentine, Jimmy Hart and Koko B. Ware are all in Long Island.