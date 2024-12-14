wrestling / News

Update on WWE Legends Appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Why Ted Dibiase Isn’t There

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Ted Dibiase is not appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight after previously being set for to show up. At the time, it was noted he was “forced to withdraw” from the event. PWInsider reports that Dibiase is dealing with a health issue that is keeping him away.

Tito Santana, who confirmed his involvement on social media, hasn’t been spotted at the venue yet, but he lives in New Jersey and is local.

Meanwhile, Greg Valentine, Jimmy Hart and Koko B. Ware are all in Long Island.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading