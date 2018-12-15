Update on WWE’s Release of NXT Superstar Nick Miller

– As previously reported, WWE developmental talent and NXT Superstar Nick Miller (aka Mikey Nicholls) was released from the promotion. Additionally, PWInsider reported today that his release actually took place very quietly several weeks ago.

The earlier report also mentioned that NXT UK’s Tucker was also released, but PWInsider said the website could not independently confirm if that took place or not. It was suspected Tucker was released because he was removed from the website roster.