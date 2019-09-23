Various News: Updated 24/7 Standings For R-Truth and EC3 After This Weekend’s Shows, NJPW Destruction in Kobe Fallout Videos

– At events in Manila, Shanghai and now Honolulu, the WWE 24/7 title changed hands between R-Truth and EC3 in pretty much the same fashion. Chad Gable would defeat EC3, who would then pin Truth, but Gable would help Truth win the title back.

As a result of the title changes, Truth is now a nineteen-time 24/7 champion, while EC3 has held the belt four times. R-Truth has now held the 24/7 title more times than either Ric Flair or John Cena have been the world champion, for those keeping score at home.

– NJPW has released several fallout videos from their Destruction in Kobe event, featuring Kishin Liger, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita and Hirooki Goto.