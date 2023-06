The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Edmonton. There are currently 5,071 tickets out for that show.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,379 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,385 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,641 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on July 19 has 4,134 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ on July 21 has 1,634 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 4,609 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 1,905 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,427 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,021 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,085 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,121 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 2,228 tickets out.

All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium has 66,618 paid, with a gate of $8.35 million.