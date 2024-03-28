wrestling / News
Updated AEW Rankings: Swerve Strickland, Thunder Rosa Claim #1
AEW has released new Rankings following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan posted the rankings online, as you can see below.
The rankings are the first since mid-February and see Swerve Strickland and Thunder Rosa atop the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. The Bang Bang Gang are currently atop the Trios Division, while Best Friends top the rankings for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championships.
The full rankings are as follows:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Adam Copeland
1. Swerve Strickland
2. Orange Cassidy
3. Jon Moxley
4. Will Ospreay
5. Bryan Danielson
Women’s Division
Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Thunder Rosa
2. Mariah May
3. Willow Nightingale
4. Deonna Purrazzo
5. Serena Deeb
Tag Team Division
World Tag Team Champions: VACANT
1. Best Friends
2. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson
3. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
4. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
5. FTR
Trios Division
World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. Bang Bang Gang
2. The Elite
3. Blackpool Combat Club
4. Undisputed Kingdom
5. House of Black
Your AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 27, immediately following tonight's #AEWDynamite!
Don't miss @AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite right NOW on@TBSNetwork West! pic.twitter.com/U3VEWXvim0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2024
