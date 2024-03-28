Updated AEW Rankings: Swerve Strickland, Thunder Rosa Claim #1

AEW has released new Rankings following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan posted the rankings online, as you can see below.

The rankings are the first since mid-February and see Swerve Strickland and Thunder Rosa atop the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. The Bang Bang Gang are currently atop the Trios Division, while Best Friends top the rankings for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The full rankings are as follows:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Samoa Joe

TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

1. Swerve Strickland

2. Orange Cassidy

3. Jon Moxley

4. Will Ospreay

5. Bryan Danielson

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

TBS Champion: Julia Hart

1. Thunder Rosa

2. Mariah May

3. Willow Nightingale

4. Deonna Purrazzo

5. Serena Deeb

Tag Team Division

World Tag Team Champions: VACANT

1. Best Friends

2. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson

3. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

4. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

5. FTR

Trios Division

World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

1. Bang Bang Gang

2. The Elite

3. Blackpool Combat Club

4. Undisputed Kingdom

5. House of Black