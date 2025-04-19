Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 41

The updated betting odds have been revealed for this weekend’s WrestleMania 41. Bet Online has released updated odds for the show’s matches with John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Dominik Mysterio, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, The New Day, Jade Cargill, and El Grande Americano all favored to win.

The odds are as follows: