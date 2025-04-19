wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WrestleMania 41
The updated betting odds have been revealed for this weekend’s WrestleMania 41. Bet Online has released updated odds for the show’s matches with John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Dominik Mysterio, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, The New Day, Jade Cargill, and El Grande Americano all favored to win.
The odds are as follows:
Undisputed WWE Championship
John Cena: -270 (10/27)
Cody Rhodes: +180 (9/5)
Note: Opening odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes: +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 73% likelihood of winning.
Triple Threat Match
CM Punk: -120 (5/6)
Seth Rollins: +100 (1/1)
Roman Reigns: +325 (13/4)
Note; The opening odds had Reigns at -200, Rollins at +140 and Punk at +300. The odds have changed immensely, now giving Punk a 54.6% likelihood of winning.
World Heavyweight Championship
Jey Uso: -700 (1/7)
Gunther: +400 (4/1)
Note: Opening odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunther +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 87.5% likelihood of winning.
Women’s World Championship
Bianca Belair: -105 (20/21)
Iyo Sky: +120 (6/5)
Rhea Ripley: +200 (2/1)
Note: Opening odds had Belair -105, Sky +120 and Ripley +225. Current odds give Belair a 54.6% likelihood of winning the belt.
WWE Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair: +100 (1/1)
Tiffany Stratton: -140 (5/7)
Note: Opening odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds have Stratton as the new favorite and give her a 58.3% likelihood of winning.
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio: -250 (2/5)
Penta: +250 (5/2)
Bron Breaker: +300 (3/1)
Finn Balor: +850 (17/2)
Note: Opening odds had Penta -175, Breaker +125, Mysterio +750 and Balor +800 which gave Penta a 63.6% likelihood of winning the belt. Now Mysterio has a 71.4% likelihood of winning the belt.
WWE United States Championship
LA Knight: +225 (9/4)
Jacob Fatu: -350 (2/7)
Note: Opening odds had Fatu -700 and Knight +400. Current odds give Fatu a 77.8% likelihood of winning the belt.
Singles Match
Damian Priest: +425 (17/4)
Drew McIntyre: -800 (1/8)
Note: Opening odds had McIntyre -175 and Priest at +135. Current odds give McIntyre an 88.9% likelihood of winning.
Singles Match
Logan Paul: -150 (2/3)
AJ Styles: +110 (11/10)
Note: Opening odds had Paul -250 and Styles +175. Current odds give Paul a 60% likelihood of winning.
WWE World Tag Team Championship
The War Raiders: +500 (5/1)
The New Day: -900 (1/9)
Note: Current odds give the New Day a 90% likelihood of winning the belts.
Singles Match
Naomi: +300 (3/1)
Jade Cargill: -500 (1/5)
Note: The opening odds had Cargill -700 and Naomi +400. Current odds give Cargill an 83.3% likelihood of winning.
Singles Match
Rey Mysterio: +110 (11/10)
El Americano Grande: -150 (2/3)
Note: Opening odds had Mysterio -500 and EAG +300. We have a new favorite in this match. Current odds give El Americano Grande a 60% likelihood of winning.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations
- CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit