Updated Betting Odds For Wrestlemania 41, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Included

WWE is set to run Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20 and the updated bettings odds are now available. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is now included, with Cena favored. You can find the odds below, via BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena -200 (1/2)

Cody Rhodes +150 (3/2)

Note: Odds give Cena a 66.7% likelihood of winning.

World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso -1000 (1/10)

Gunther (c) +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds opened Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunter +800 (8/1). Odds give Uso a 90.9% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair -150 (2/3)

Tiffany Stratton (c) +110 (11/10)

Note: Odds opened Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Odds give Flair a 60% likelihood of winning.