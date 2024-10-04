Updated Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood

WWE Bad Blood takes place on Saturday, and updated betting odds are online. You can see the odds below for the show, per Bet Online:

Match Bets

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Gunther: -10000 (1/100)

Sami Zayn: +2000 (20/1)

Women’s World Championship Match

Liv Morgan: -700 (1/7)

Rhea Ripley: +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax: -400 (1/4)

Bayley: +250 (5/2)

Hell in a Cell Match

CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)

Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)

Tag Team Match

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)

The Bloodline: +700 (7/1)

Singles Match

Damian Priest: -500 (1/5)

Finn Balor: +300 (3/1)

Prop Bets

Will CM Punk or Drew McIntyre bleed?

Both: -175 (4/7)

Neither: +260 (13/5)

CM Punk Only: +275 (11/4)

Drew McIntyre Only: +350 (7/2)

Will Jimmy Uso return at Bad Blood?

Yes: -300 (1/3)

No: +200 (2/1)

Does Dominik Mysterio escape from the shark cage?

Yes: -220 (5/11)

No: +155 (31/20)

Will Tiffany Stratton cash in her Money in the Bank?

Yes: +300 (3/1)

No: -500 (1/5)