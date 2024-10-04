wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood

October 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bad Blood TT Image Credit: WWE

WWE Bad Blood takes place on Saturday, and updated betting odds are online. You can see the odds below for the show, per Bet Online:

Match Bets

World Heavyweight Championship Match
Gunther: -10000 (1/100)
Sami Zayn: +2000 (20/1)

Women’s World Championship Match
Liv Morgan: -700 (1/7)
Rhea Ripley: +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax: -400 (1/4)
Bayley: +250 (5/2)

Hell in a Cell Match
CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)
Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)

Tag Team Match
Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)
The Bloodline: +700 (7/1)

Singles Match
Damian Priest: -500 (1/5)
Finn Balor: +300 (3/1)

Prop Bets

Will CM Punk or Drew McIntyre bleed?
Both: -175 (4/7)
Neither: +260 (13/5)
CM Punk Only: +275 (11/4)
Drew McIntyre Only: +350 (7/2)

Will Jimmy Uso return at Bad Blood?
Yes: -300 (1/3)
No: +200 (2/1)

Does Dominik Mysterio escape from the shark cage?
Yes: -220 (5/11)
No: +155 (31/20)

Will Tiffany Stratton cash in her Money in the Bank?
Yes: +300 (3/1)
No: -500 (1/5)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Bad Blood, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading