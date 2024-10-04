wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Bad Blood
WWE Bad Blood takes place on Saturday, and updated betting odds are online. You can see the odds below for the show, per Bet Online:
Match Bets
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Gunther: -10000 (1/100)
Sami Zayn: +2000 (20/1)
Women’s World Championship Match
Liv Morgan: -700 (1/7)
Rhea Ripley: +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax: -400 (1/4)
Bayley: +250 (5/2)
Hell in a Cell Match
CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)
Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)
Tag Team Match
Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)
The Bloodline: +700 (7/1)
Singles Match
Damian Priest: -500 (1/5)
Finn Balor: +300 (3/1)
Prop Bets
Will CM Punk or Drew McIntyre bleed?
Both: -175 (4/7)
Neither: +260 (13/5)
CM Punk Only: +275 (11/4)
Drew McIntyre Only: +350 (7/2)
Will Jimmy Uso return at Bad Blood?
Yes: -300 (1/3)
No: +200 (2/1)
Does Dominik Mysterio escape from the shark cage?
Yes: -220 (5/11)
No: +155 (31/20)
Will Tiffany Stratton cash in her Money in the Bank?
Yes: +300 (3/1)
No: -500 (1/5)