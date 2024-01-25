Updated Betting Odds Released For WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has released the following updated odds for the PPV, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Roman Reigns is now an extreme favorite to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Logan Paul is a similar (but not quite as extreme) heavy favorite to retain the United States Championship against Kevin Owens. The top three favorites to win the men’s Rumble are CM Punk, Gunther and Cody Rhodes while the favorites in the women’s Rumble are Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Jade Cargill.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns: -3000 (1/30)

Randy Orton: +800 (8/1)

LA Knight: +1400 (14/1)

AJ Styles: +1600 (16/1)

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul: -2000 (1/20)

Kevin Owens: +700 (7/1)

Men’s Rumble:

CM Punk: 3/2

Gunther: 3/2

Cody Rhodes: 9/4

The Rock: 9/1

Drew McIntyre: 10/1

Jey Uso: 14/1

Sami Zayn: 18/1

Kevin Owens: 25/1

MJF: 25/1

Brock Lesnar: 33/1

Solo Sikoa: 33/1

Big E: 50/1

Damian Priest: 50/1

Kazuchika Okada: 50/1

LA Knight: 50/1

Randy Orton: 50/1

AJ Styles: 66/1

Austin Theory: 66/1

Bobby Lashley: 66/1

Bron Breakker: 66/1

Bronson Reed: 66/1

Santos Escobar: 66/1

Carmelo Hayes: 80/1

Dominik Mysterio: 80/1

Logan Paul: 80/1

Montez Ford: 80/1

Seth Rollins: 80/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 80/1

Andrade El Idolo: 100/1

Chad Gable: 100/1

Finn Balor: 100/1

Grayson Waller: 100/1

Ilja Dragunov: 100/1

Jimmy Uso: 100/1

John Cena: 100/1

Pete Dunne: 100/1

Ricochet: 100/1

Roman Reigns: 100/1

Sheamus: 100/1

Tommaso Ciampa: 100/1

Carlito: 150/1

Ivar: 150/1

JD McDonagh: 150/1

Johnny Gargano: 150/1

Otis: 150/1

Trick Williams: 150/1

Tyler Bate: 150/1

Kofi Kingston: 200/1

Rey Mysterio: 200/1

The Miz: 200/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 250/1

Women’s Rumble:

Bayley: 7/5

Becky Lynch: 2/1

Jade Cargill: 3/1

Nia Jax: 8/1

Raquel Rodriguez: 9/10

Bianca Belair: 10/1

Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks: 12/1

Liv Morgan: 14/1

Asuka: 16/1

Shayna Baszler: 25/1

Naomi/Trinity: 25/1

Zoey Stark: 25/1

Iyo Sky: 50/1

Rhea Ripley: 50/1

Ronda Rousey: 50/1

Roxanne Perez: 50/1

Shotzi: 50/1

Dakota Kai: 80/1

Ivy Nile: 80/1

Piper Niven: 80/1

Tiffany Stratton: 80/1

Alba Frye: 100/1

Alexa Bliss: 100/1

Chelsea Green: 100/1

Lyra Valkyrie: 100/1

Mia Yim: 100/1

Tegan Nox: 100/1

Xia Li: 100/1

Zelina Vega: 100/1

Blair Davenport: 150/1

Candice LeRae: 150/1

Carmella: 150/1

Indi Hartwell: 150/1

Isla Dawn: 150/1

Trish Stratus: 150/1

Valhalla: 150/1

Nikki Cross: 200/1

Ava: 250/1

Brie Bella: 250/1

Lita: 250/1

Maryse: 250/1

Michelle McCool: 250/1

Natalya: 250/1

Nikki Bella: 250/1

Tamina: 250/1