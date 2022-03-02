wrestling / News
Updated Brackets For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic After WWE NXT
The semifinals are officially set in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz on Tuesday’s show to advance, while Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo beat Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.
You can see the updated brackets below for the tournament:
Semfinals
* Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
* Wendy Chu & Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez
