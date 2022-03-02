wrestling / News

Updated Brackets For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic After WWE NXT

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Rhodes Women's Classic Image Credit: WWE

The semifinals are officially set in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz on Tuesday’s show to advance, while Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo beat Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

You can see the updated brackets below for the tournament:

Semfinals
* Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
* Wendy Chu & Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading