Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

AEW has an updated lineup for Double Or Nothing following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 25th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. CRU or The Sons of Texas

In addition, Swerve Strickland called for an Anarchy in the Arena match against the Death Riders, but that match is not yet confirmed.